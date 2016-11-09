BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Eastgroup Properties Inc :
* Acquired 61 acres of development land in Miami Gardens, Florida (Dade County) for $27 million
* Company intends to develop an industrial park containing approximately 850,000 square feet on site
* In addition, Eastgroup is under contract to purchase Jones Corporate Park in Las Vegas, Nevada for $42 million
* Eastgroup also acquired for $14 million the 134,000 square foot Weston Commerce Park in Weston, Florida
* Co will consider Jones Corporate Park as part of its development pipeline until earlier of 80% occupancy or April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent