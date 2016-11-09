Nov 9 Fitch:

* Trump's victory, Republicans maintaining control of Congress, reinforces central role that legislative, regulatory event risk play for some segments of U.S. corporate healthcare

* Drug pricing debate likely to continue, though Trump presidency to probably mean "fewer headwinds for industry" than Clinton presidency would have

* Says successful efforts to repeal or materially replace ACA would be credit negative for healthcare providers as it contributes to higher volumes of insured patients

* Says repealing or replacing Affordable Care Act would be modestly negative for pharmaceutical industry should fewer patients retain prescription coverage

* Says U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturers to continue to face pressure to develop innovative drugs, regardless of which political party controls Presidency, Senate, House Source text for Eikon: