Nov 9 Fitch:
* Trump's victory, Republicans maintaining control of
Congress, reinforces central role that legislative, regulatory
event risk play for some segments of U.S. corporate healthcare
* Drug pricing debate likely to continue, though Trump
presidency to probably mean "fewer headwinds for industry" than
Clinton presidency would have
* Says successful efforts to repeal or materially replace
ACA would be credit negative for healthcare providers as it
contributes to higher volumes of insured patients
* Says repealing or replacing Affordable Care Act would be
modestly negative for pharmaceutical industry should fewer
patients retain prescription coverage
* Says U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturers to continue to face
pressure to develop innovative drugs, regardless of which
political party controls Presidency, Senate, House
