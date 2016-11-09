Nov 9 PHH Corp :

* PHH Corporation comments on settlement with New York State Department of Financial Services

* Have agreed to resolve concerns raised by DFS arising from legacy servicing and origination examinations conducted between 2010 and 2014

* PHH will pay a civil monetary penalty of $28 million, engage an independent third-party auditor for a period of 12 months

* Have agreed to resolve concerns raised by DFS in order to avoid distraction and expense of litigation

* PHH will conduct a review of a sample of loans originated from 2008 to 2014 to review certain origination practices and disclosures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: