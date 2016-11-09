BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 PHH Corp :
* PHH Corporation comments on settlement with New York State Department of Financial Services
* Have agreed to resolve concerns raised by DFS arising from legacy servicing and origination examinations conducted between 2010 and 2014
* PHH will pay a civil monetary penalty of $28 million, engage an independent third-party auditor for a period of 12 months
* Have agreed to resolve concerns raised by DFS in order to avoid distraction and expense of litigation
* PHH will conduct a review of a sample of loans originated from 2008 to 2014 to review certain origination practices and disclosures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent