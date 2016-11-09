Nov 9 Prothena Corporation Plc

* Prothena reports results from phase 1B study of PRX002 demonstrating robust antibody cns penetration and significant reduction of free serum alpha-synuclein in patients with Parkinson'S disease

* Prothena - all dose levels of PRX002 found to have an acceptable safety and tolerability profile, meeting primary objective of study

* Says data supports advancing PRX002 into Phase 2 clinical study, planned for 2017