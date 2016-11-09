BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 10 Sandstorm Gold Ltd :
* Qtrly revenue of $16.8 million versus $12.1 million
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - attributable gold equivalent production for 2016 is forecasted to be between 47,000 and 50,000 ounces
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.