BRIEF-Vaalco Energy provides operational update
Nov 9 Smart Sand Inc
* Smart Sand -on November 3, 2016, co entered into agreement providing for offer and sale of 11.7 million of co's common stock, $0.001 par value-SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2eUNRZv) Further company coverage:
* Bankwell Financial Group reports record fourth quarter and annual net income of $3.3 million or $0.43 per share and $12.4 million or $1.62 per share, respectively and declares first quarter dividend
Jan 25 Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz Co and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.