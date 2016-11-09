Nov 9 Quinstreet Inc

* Quinstreet - restructuring to reduce fixed costs by approximately $17 million annually and includes a reduction in personnel costs of approximately 25%

* Quinstreet inc - company also expects to incur a one-time restructuring charge in range of $ 2.5 million to $3.5 million in december quarter

* Quinstreet inc- currently expects restructuring to be substantially completed by end of three months ended december 31, 2016