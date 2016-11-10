Nov 9 (Reuters) -
* S&P - U.S. 'aa+/a-1+' ratings affirmed following
presidential election; outlook remains stable
* S&P on U.S.- assume the long-standing institutional
strengths and robust checks and balances of U.S. Will support
policy execution in trump administration
* S&P on U.S. - stable outlook signals view that negative
and positive rating factors will be balanced over the next two
years
* S&P on U.S.- institutional strengths of the U.S. Will
continue to offset its high level of debt and increased policy
uncertainty
* S&P - on real economy, assume that any eventual measures
enacted on trade or immigration will not materially lower the
trend growth of the U.S.
* S&P - high general government debt and now increased
uncertainty over its trajectory constrain the ratings on the
United States of America
* S&P- outlook stable, reflecting expectation inherent
economic, institutional strengths of U.S. will offset high level
of debt, increased policy uncertainty
Source text for Eikon - bit.ly/2fDKvM0