BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Keg Royalties Income Fund :
* The Keg Royalties income fund announces November 2016 cash distribution
* Says its November 2016 distribution of $0.0918 per unit has been set Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.