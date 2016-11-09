Nov 9 S&P Global Ratings

* S&P - Chicago Board of Education GO rating lowered to 'B' on weak liquidity and increased credit reliance

* S&P on Chicago Board of Education - Negative outlook reflects view there is at least a 1-in-3 likelihood that will lower rating during 1-year parameter of outlook Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eDBGzc]