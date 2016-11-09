BRIEF-Fitch says China's One Belt, One Road initiative brings risks
* Fitch on China's One Belt, One Road- will support domestic demand in some of economies involved, and may help to resolve some infrastructure inadequacies
Nov 9 S&P Global Ratings
* S&P - Chicago Board of Education GO rating lowered to 'B' on weak liquidity and increased credit reliance
* S&P on Chicago Board of Education - Negative outlook reflects view there is at least a 1-in-3 likelihood that will lower rating during 1-year parameter of outlook Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eDBGzc]
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 Profits at China's state-owned firms rose 1.7 percent in 2016 from a year earlier, compared with a 2.8 percent rise in the first eleven months of this year, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.