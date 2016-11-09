Nov 9 Cover-More Group Ltd
* Announces new strategic underwriting relationship with a
global insurer
* New agreement will enable cover-more to terminate current
underwriting agreement with Great Lakes Australia
* Binding heads of agreement signed with Australasian branch
of global insurer, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co
* New underwriting agreement with BHSI will not impact
existing underwriting agreements with Transamerica
* Cover-More - agreement will run for a five-year term and
will include a change of control clause
