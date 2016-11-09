Nov 9 Cover-More Group Ltd

* Announces new strategic underwriting relationship with a global insurer

* New agreement will enable cover-more to terminate current underwriting agreement with Great Lakes Australia

* Binding heads of agreement signed with Australasian branch of global insurer, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co

* New underwriting agreement with BHSI will not impact existing underwriting agreements with Transamerica

* Cover-More - agreement will run for a five-year term and will include a change of control clause Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anil D'Silva)