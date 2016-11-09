BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Patheon Nv :
* Patheon NV - as previously disclosed on October 14, 2016, three of Patheon's manufacturing sites closed temporarily during Q4 of 2016
* Patheon NV - all three facilities closed temporarily during Q4 of 2016 due to power outages and weather-related events have resumed normal operations
* Patheon NV - interruptions are expected to impact Q4 revenue by $15 million and adjusted EBITDA by $12 million - SEC filing
* Patheon NV- company does not expect temporarily closure events to impact 2017 financial results Source text: (bit.ly/2g07hjF) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.