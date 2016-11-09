Nov 9 Hua Xia Healthcare Holdings Ltd

* Approves a special dividend in form of a distribution in specie of up to 393.1 million Wanjia shares, held by company

* Each qualifying shareholder will be entitled to four (4) wanjia shares for every 25 shares or cps held on record date