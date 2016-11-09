Nov 9 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm - on November 8, entered into a credit agreement
- SEC filing
* Qualcomm-Term loan credit agreement provides for a senior
unsecured delayed-draw term facility in an aggregate principal
amount of $4.0 billion
* Qualcomm - proceeds from term loan facility will be used
to finance proposed acquisition of nxp semiconductors
* Qualcomm - on november 8, 2016, co also entered into an
amended and restated credit agreement
* Qualcomm - under terms of amended and restated revolving
credit agreement, aggregate principal amount of facility was
increased to $5.0 billion
