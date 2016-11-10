BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Xior Student Housing Nv :
* Net rental income of KEUR 2,786 in Q3 compared to KEUR 2,595 in Q2, an increase of 7.36 pct
* Net current result of KEUR 1,833 in Q3 compared to KEUR 1,263 in Q2, an increase of 45.13 pct
* Q3 occupancy rate remained stable at 97.4 pct
* Valuation of the real estate portfolio at Sept. 30 of 255,087,217 euros on 30 September 2016, a 31 pct increase since 31 December 2015
* If all acquisitions currently in the pipeline are implemented, the fair value of the property portfolio will rise to approximately 340 million euros
* For the 2016 financial year xior confirms its projected net current result per share and the associated gross dividend of 1.13 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million