BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Evotec Ag
* Says it and oxford create novel partnership called 'lab282'
* Says to select and accelerate early-stage projects out of oxford university with 13 m (over eur 14 m) translational discovery fund
* Says evotec will be entitled to equity in new lab282 spin-out companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to slowing pace of branded drug price increases amid rising concerns over soaring prices of medicines.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy on Wednesday but showed little appetite to quickly join President Donald Trump's call for an investigation into what he believes was large-scale voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election.