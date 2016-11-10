UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Chargeurs SA :
* Q3 revenue is 126.2 million euros ($138.0 million) versus 118.3 million euros a year ago
* Q3 organic growth of 7.5 pct on a like-for-like basis
* Confirms its target of an operating profit in progress and is aiming to achieve recurring operating profit of at least 35 million euros for full-year 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2eVgF43 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources