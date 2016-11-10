Nov 10 Refresco Group NV :

* Q3 adjusted net profit increased 15.3 pct to 31.6 million euros ($34.57 million)

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA increased 6.8 pct to 67.9 million euros

* Q3 revenue 571.7 million euros versus 539.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 volume 1.80 billion liters versus 1.67 billion liters year ago

* We confirm our medium term guidance of low to mid-single digit organic annual volume growth

* Gross profit margin per liter in the medium term is expected to come down marginally due to product mix effects, based on current outlook on the market and competitive environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)