* Financial outlook confirmed

* Initiation of a phase II study of resminostat (RESMAIN) in advanced-stage cutaneous t-cell lymphoma (CTCL) in Q4 2016

4Sc's cash position totaled 12,266 thousand euros ($13.41 million) as of 30 September 2016, compared with 13,798 thousand euros ($15.09 million) on 30 June 2016