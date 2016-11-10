Nov 10 Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co KGaA :

* Increased its consolidated revenues in first nine months of 2016 by 63 percent to 1,926.9 million euros ($2.11 billion) (Q1-Q3 2015: 1,184.2 million euros)

* EBITDA of 122.0 million euros for combined group in first nine months of 2016 (Q1-Q3 2015: 165.6 million euros) ($1 = 0.9145 euros)