Nov 10 Baywa AG :

* Consolidated revenues stood at approximately 11.4 billion euros ($12.47 billion) after the first nine months of the year, up 3.1 percent year on year

* 9-month consolidated EBIT climbed year on year from 82.7 million euros to 85.4 million euros

Prospects for the final quarter of the year are set to improve in the agriculture segment