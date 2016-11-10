Nov 10 OVB Holding AG :

* 9-month earnings before interest and taxes rose sharply by 20.4 percent to 12.4 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 10.3 million euros)

* In the first nine months of 2016 the OVB Group generated total sales commission in the amount of 171.1 million euros

* Anticipate sales slightly above the prior-year level and a significant increase in the operating result for the full year 2016