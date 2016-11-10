BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 BANK BGZ BNP Paribas SA :
* Q3 net interest income 467.2 million zlotys ($117.73 million) versus 405.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net fee and commision income 130.7 million zlotys versus 119.0 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit 10.2 million zlotys versus 40.4 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9683 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million