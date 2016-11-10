Nov 10 Banzai SpA :

* Says its board approved company name change to ePrice

* Says it expects to increase company's market share on the tech&appliance market from 15 pct to 21 pct in the next 5 years

* Strategic plan target: GMV to triple, EBITDA margin to 4-6 pct and cash generation from 2019 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)