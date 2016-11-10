Nov 10 Ecotel Communication AG :

* Q3 consolidated revenue grows by 6.9 million euros to 31.3 million euros

* Q3 EBITDA: 1.6 million euros (previous year: 1.8 million euros)

* New orders driven by three new major customer projects clearly better than planned

* Q3 free cash flow: 0.7 million euros - net financial assets: 2.8 million euros

* Q3 earnings per share amounted to 0.04 euros(previous year: 0.06 euros)

* Is expecting a consolidated revenue of approximately 117.0 million euros and a EBITDA of about 7.0 million euros in 2016