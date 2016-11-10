Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Ecotel Communication AG :
* Q3 consolidated revenue grows by 6.9 million euros to 31.3 million euros
* Q3 EBITDA: 1.6 million euros (previous year: 1.8 million euros)
* New orders driven by three new major customer projects clearly better than planned
* Q3 free cash flow: 0.7 million euros - net financial assets: 2.8 million euros
* Q3 earnings per share amounted to 0.04 euros(previous year: 0.06 euros)
* Is expecting a consolidated revenue of approximately 117.0 million euros and a EBITDA of about 7.0 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)