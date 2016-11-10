Nov 10 Ratos Ab

* Ratos ab jan-sep portfolio's adjusted ebita amounted to sek 1,100m (1,145)

* Ratos Jan-Sep profit before tax SEK -2,220 m

* The impairment of book values in Aibel, AH Industries, Biolin Scientific, Euromaint and Jøtul amounted to SEK 1.7 billion, attributable to the owners of the parent, of which SEK 1.1 billion is attributable to Aibel. In accordance with IFRS, the non-controlling interest's share of the impairment, SEK 609m, is also charged to the Ratos Group's net profit

* Ratos ab jan-sep sales growth of +9%, adjusted for size of ratos's holding, net sales amounted to sek 17,981m (16,511

* Ratos ab jan-sep profit/share of profits from companies amounted to sek 332m (611), a decline attributable to a weak earnings trend in companies and a changed company portfolio

* Ratos ab says our cautious macroeconomic view for the full-year 2016 remains unchanged and we predict that the market conditions will continue to vary

* The activity level in the transaction market is expected to remain high

* Ratos ab says the outlook for the portfolio's adjusted earnings trend for the full year remains and is expected to be somewhat lower than the result for the preceding year, adjusted for the size of ratos holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)