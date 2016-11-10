Nov 10 New Wave Group Ab

* Q3 operating profit amounted to sek 124.9 (96.3) million.

* New wave group ab q3 sales amounted to sek 1.300 million, which was 2 % higher than last year (sek 1.272 million)

* Reuters poll: new wave group q3 net sales seen at sek 1.36 billion, operating profit at sek 119 million

* Says costs are under control, despite continued high market investments

* CEO says The near future, i.e. the next quarter, is always difficult to predict. Individual quarters can always be a little up or down but my belief is that the results will continue to improve compared with last year.

* CEO Says When looking at the coming years, I am continually optimistic that both sales and profits will continue to increase. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)