Nov 10 Teknosa Ic Ve Dis Ticaret As

* Faces fine of 18.0 million lira form the Competition Board

* All legal rights regarding the fine will be used

* On March 3, 2015 company announced that an investigation was opened against several companies operating on computer and console games in consumer electronics market including Teknosa regarding Law No. 4054 on protection of competition

