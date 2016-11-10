UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Teknosa Ic Ve Dis Ticaret As
* Faces fine of 18.0 million lira form the Competition Board
* All legal rights regarding the fine will be used
* On March 3, 2015 company announced that an investigation was opened against several companies operating on computer and console games in consumer electronics market including Teknosa regarding Law No. 4054 on protection of competition
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources