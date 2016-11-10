BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Alk Abello A/S :
* Q3 total revenue 630 million Danish crowns ($93 million)versus 667 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBIT ex-items 80 million crowns versus 131 million crowns year ago
* Full-year EBITDA is now expected to exceed 650 million crowns before special items. Previous guidance stated over 600 million crowns
* Free cash flow is now expected at 100 million-150 million crowns versus previous guidance of 50 million-100 million crowns
* Total full-year revenue is still projected to exceed 2.9 billion crowns including income from partnerships
* Carsten Hellmann will take up office as ALK's new CEO and President as of Jan. 1 2017
* European sales and order intake exceeded expectations, driven by strong double-digit growth for slit-tablets and slit-drops Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8016 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
