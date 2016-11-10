Nov 10 Tom Tailor :

* Group sales up 0.8 percent to 695.1 million euros ($760.44 million) in first nine months of 2016

* Gross profit (before one-off expenses) increased by 0.6 percent to 388.4 million euros

* Reported group EBITDA (before one-off expenses) at 31.7 million euros (previous year: 36.5 million euros)

* Full-Year forecast for 2016 adjusted - group aims to achieve reported EBITDA of 10-20 million euros