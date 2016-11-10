UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Novita Sa :
* 9-Month revenue 69.8 million zlotys ($17.60 million) versus 62.4 million zlotys a year ago
* 9-Month net profit 13.2 million zlotys versus 8.2 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9665 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources