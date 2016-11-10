Nov 10 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :

* Q3 revenue 37.1 million euros ($40.6 million) versus 28.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBIT 14.8 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 net profit group share 10.5 million euros versus 4.8 million euros year ago

* For 2016, we see total revenue between 128 million and 134 million euros, and expect stable or slightly higher opex compared to 2015

* Gross interim dividend of EUR 0.60 per share

* Order book of 16.2 million euros on October 31, 2016 (to be invoiced in 2016) (-14.3% vs last big events year (2014))

* Sees stable to slight opex growth in 2016 KEY FIGURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)