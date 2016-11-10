BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) :
* The final terms of Platzer's rights issue established
* Subscription price amounts to 30 Swedish crowns per class B share
* Will be provided with issue proceeds of not more than approximately 718 million Swedish crowns ($80 million), before issue expenses Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0562 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million