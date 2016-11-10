Nov 10 Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) :

* The final terms of Platzer's rights issue established

* Subscription price amounts to 30 Swedish crowns per class B share

* Will be provided with issue proceeds of not more than approximately 718 million Swedish crowns ($80 million), before issue expenses Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 9.0562 Swedish crowns)