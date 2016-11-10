BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Derwent London Plc
* Q3 2016 business update
* Derwent - current period has set a new record for lettings, surpassing full year 2015, with 495,300 sq ft in year to date securing 28.3m stg pa of rental income
* On average lettings have been 6.9 pct ahead of December 2015 erv
* 400,000 sq ft due for completion by h2 2017, 66 stg of which is already pre-let
* At 30 september 2016, ltv ratio was 19.3 PCT, with cash and undrawn facilities of £269m
* Result of EU referendum introduced considerable market uncertainty
* Valuers indicated that valuation performance of portfolio unlikely to have been immune from general weakness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million