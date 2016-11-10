Nov 10 Derwent London Plc

* Q3 2016 business update

* Derwent - current period has set a new record for lettings, surpassing full year 2015, with 495,300 sq ft in year to date securing 28.3m stg pa of rental income

* On average lettings have been 6.9 pct ahead of December 2015 erv

* 400,000 sq ft due for completion by h2 2017, 66 stg of which is already pre-let

* At 30 september 2016, ltv ratio was 19.3 PCT, with cash and undrawn facilities of £269m

* Result of EU referendum introduced considerable market uncertainty

* Valuers indicated that valuation performance of portfolio unlikely to have been immune from general weakness