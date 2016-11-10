Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
Nov 10 DNO says:
* Q3 operating result $9 million (Reuters poll $5.3 million)
* Q3 revenues $49 million (Reuters poll $47.9 million)
* Its july 2016 proposal to acquire Gulf Keystone Petroleum has expired as certain conditions to recent financial restructuring set by Gulf Keystone itself appear not to have been met
* Given this uncertainty, DNO is prepared to consider an all cash transaction but at a meaningful discount to previous USD 300 million equivalent cash-and-shares offer.
* Q3 working interest production 70,300 boepd (Reuters poll 72,824 boepd)
* Says projects capital investments of $70 million in 2016 versus previous $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.