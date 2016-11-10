Nov 10 DNO says:

* Q3 operating result $9 million (Reuters poll $5.3 million)

* Q3 revenues $49 million (Reuters poll $47.9 million)

* Its july 2016 proposal to acquire Gulf Keystone Petroleum has expired as certain conditions to recent financial restructuring set by Gulf Keystone itself appear not to have been met

* Given this uncertainty, DNO is prepared to consider an all cash transaction but at a meaningful discount to previous USD 300 million equivalent cash-and-shares offer.

* Q3 working interest production 70,300 boepd (Reuters poll 72,824 boepd)

* Says projects capital investments of $70 million in 2016 versus previous $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)