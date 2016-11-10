Nov 10 Devro Plc

* Sales volume trends were broadly similar to those experienced in first half, enhanced by improvements in russia and south east asia, but impacted by further reductions in latin america

* These factors have had an adverse impact on margins, offset by further benefits from lower input costs and foreign exchange

* Board's full year expectations for underlying operating profit* remain unchanged

* Sales volumes in 2017 are now expected to be approximately 10 pct lower than previously anticipated, which will result in an under-utilisation of available capacity

* Actions are being taken to rebalance use of capacity across our global manufacturing base

* Under- utilisation is expected to have a further adverse impact on margins

* Has decided to accelerate and implement more extensively next stage of group's strategic development

* Benefits will offset effects of lower volumes, partially in 2017 and fully in 2018

* Now expects underlying operating profit* for 2017 to be lower than previous expectations

* There will be additional costs and capital expenditure associated with improvement project

* There will be additional costs and capital expenditure associated with improvement project

* These costs will be charged as exceptional items, of which approximately £3 million is expected to be incurred in final quarter of 2016