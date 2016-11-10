Nov 10 Johnston Press Plc :

* Total group revenues year-on-year for 17 week period to Oct. 29, were down 5.1 pct

* Group revenues year-on-year were 3.2 pct down in October versus 9.9 pct down in H1

* Circulation revenues year-on-year increased 18.8 pct for 17 week period, with October up 22.5 pct, (versus 2.3 pct in H1)

* I has grown its market share from 18.5 pct to over 20 pct of quality newspaper segment

* Digital advertising revenues (excluding classifieds) returned to growth of 8.4 pct in October, 2.8 pct down for 17 week period as a whole, (0.6 pct down in H1)

* We continue to explore opportunities for further divestment, and will provide an update when appropriate

* Remain focused on cutting costs to mitigate revenue declines and impact of sterling weakness on paper prices

* Expects performance to continue in line with expectations.