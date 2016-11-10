BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Harel Mallac & Co Ltd :
* 9-months ended Sept 2016 loss before tax of 51.8 million rupees versus loss of 83.3 million rupees year ago
* 9-months ended Sept 2016 revenue of 3.37 billion rupees versus 3.32 billion rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2fzLhcG Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million