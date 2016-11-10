Nov 10 Edita Food Industries Sae

* Q3 consol net profit EGP 51.8 million versus EGP 85.7 million year ago

* Q3 consol revenue EGP 613 million versus EGP 535.4 million year ago

* Edita says facing pressure on cost base; COGS up 21.8 percent yoy in Q3 on impact of weakening EGP on co's direct materials bill, rising prices of local commodities

* Edita says "management is currently committed to supporting margins through indirect and, when necessary, direct price increases"