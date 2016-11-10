Nov 10 Traction AB :

* Norvestor Equity gives 30 Norwegian crowns per share cash offer for Nordic Camping & Resort

* Offer for Nordic Camping & Resort represents premium of 26 percent over closing price from Nov. 9 and values company at 284 million Norwegian crowns ($485,000) Source text for Eikon:

