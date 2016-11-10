UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Plans to increase efficiencies with the new organizational structure
* Says is proposing to reduce positions in areas where there are currently overlaps or potential to seek efficiencies
* Net reduction of Fiskars' personnel is estimated to be 130 positions globally
* Proposed reductions are expected to take place in 2017
* Total costs of planned program are about 15 million euros ($16.40 million) in 2016-2017
* Targeted annual cost savings are about 14 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources