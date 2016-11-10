Nov 10 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Plans to increase efficiencies with the new organizational structure

* Says is proposing to reduce positions in areas where there are currently overlaps or potential to seek efficiencies

* Net reduction of Fiskars' personnel is estimated to be 130 positions globally

* Proposed reductions are expected to take place in 2017

* Total costs of planned program are about 15 million euros ($16.40 million) in 2016-2017

* Targeted annual cost savings are about 14 million euros