Nov 10 Westgrund AG :

* 9-month revenues, which mainly include rental income, increased by 28.8 percent to 56.8 million euros ($62.11 million)(9m 2015: 44.1 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT up 44.1 percent at 106.2 million euros

* 9-Total business volume increased by 27.9 percent to 152.5 million euros

* 9-month FFO I up 77.9 percent at 22.6 million euros