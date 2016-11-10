Nov 10 Idox Plc

* Its chief executive, Richard Kellett-Clarke, stepped down as chief executive with effect from 9 November 2016

* Andrew Riley, previously group's coo, today been appointed chief executive to succeed richard, with effect from 10 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)