Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Invision AG :
* In first nine months of 2016, company's total revenues increased by 1 percent to 9.256 million euros ($10.12 million) (9 months 2015: 9.176 million euros)
* Increased its 9-month EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) by 51 percent to 2.555 million euros (9 months 2015: 1.692 million euros)
* 9-month consolidated group result decreased slightly by 1 percent to 1.627 million euros (9 months 2015: 1.648 million euros)
* For full financial year of 2016, executive board still expects total revenues of at least 12 million euros and an EBIT of 3.5 million - 4.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)