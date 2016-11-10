UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Baron de Ley SA :
* 9-month profit after tax 22.3 million euros ($24.4 million)versus 19.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 24.9 million euros versus 20.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month revenue 65.6 million euros versus 63.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources