BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Philippine National Bank
* net income of 5.7 billion pesos for the first nine months of 2016, 21% higher y/y
* First nine months of 2016 net interest income increased by 13% to 14.5 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million