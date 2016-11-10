Nov 10 Tallink Grupp AS :

* Group's unaudited consolidated revenue for Q3 was 273.5 million euros ($299.10 million), which is on same level with Q3 last year

* Group's unaudited EBITDA for Q3 amounted to 67.1 million euros compared to 76.8 million euros last year

* Group's Q3 unaudited net profit was 42.8 million euros compared to 45.2 million euros in same period last year