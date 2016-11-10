UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Group's unaudited consolidated revenue for Q3 was 273.5 million euros ($299.10 million), which is on same level with Q3 last year
* Group's unaudited EBITDA for Q3 amounted to 67.1 million euros compared to 76.8 million euros last year
* Group's Q3 unaudited net profit was 42.8 million euros compared to 45.2 million euros in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources