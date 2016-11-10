BRIEF-SK Hynix says to pay 2016 year-end dividend of 600 won per share
* Says to pay 2016 end-year dividend of 600 won ($0.5167) per common share Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,161.2900 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
Nov 10 Bpost SA :
* Receives green light from the Belgian Competition Authority to acquire the activities of Lagardere Travel Retail in Belgium
* Bpost will continue to offer the services of the Kariboo! parcel delivery network to other operators
* Transaction to be completed before the end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
Jan 25 Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform.