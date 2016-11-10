'Sunset Boulevard' back on Broadway makes it four for Lloyd Webber
NEW YORK, Jan 25 From rock to opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber currently has Broadway covered with "School of Rock - The Musical," "Cats" and "The Phantom of the Opera."
Nov 10 A City Media AB :
* Q3 net sales 20.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.27 million) versus 10.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 2.2 million crowns versus loss 0.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0377 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 From rock to opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber currently has Broadway covered with "School of Rock - The Musical," "Cats" and "The Phantom of the Opera."
SEOUL, Jan 26 South Korean chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 55 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations as memory chip prices continued to rise.
* Says to pay 2016 end-year dividend of 600 won ($0.5167) per common share Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,161.2900 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)