BRIEF-First Savings Financial Group reports Q1 EPS $1.00
* First savings financial group, inc. reports 2016 first quarter financial results
Nov 10 Arab Development And Real Estate Investment Co Sae
* Says sells land at Banha city for EGP 5.4 million, buys land at El Tagamo' El Khames for EGP 8.3 million Source: (bit.ly/2fEG0ml) Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.